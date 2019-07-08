Listen Live Sports

Man charged in July 4 road rage attack that hurt family of 4

July 8, 2019 11:52 am
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old man accused of firing a semi-automatic rifle into a car, igniting fireworks in the vehicle and leaving two child passengers severely burned has been charged with assault.

Harris County sheriff’s officials said Monday that Bayron J. Rivera surrendered to investigators and is charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Officials say Rivera unleashed his attack on the car in a fit of road rage July 4, causing the fireworks to erupt and engulf the car in flames. A 1-year-old child and another child believed to be 1 to 3 years old were seriously hurt. Their parents also suffered injuries.

Rivera is being held in the Harris County jail. Online jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

