Man charged with sexually assaulting nursing home resident

July 16, 2019 1:34 pm
 
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police say a New Hampshire man has been charged with sexually assaulting a female resident of a nursing home and causing her to suffer a stroke.

Milford Police Capt. Shawn Pelletier says 74-year-old Robert Champigny was arrested Monday night at a Manchester hotel for allegedly assaulting the 83-year-old woman at Crestwood Nursing Home in June. WMUR-TV reports the woman suffered a stroke when she was assaulted. Both were residents at the time.

Champigny was released on personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled to appear in a Milford court July 24. It was unclear if Champaigny has an attorney, and a phone number was disconnected.

A spokeswoman for Crestwood said resident safety is a top priority and that it reported the assault immediately to the police.

