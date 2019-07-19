Listen Live Sports

Man given 4 life sentences for 2010 murders

July 19, 2019 7:21 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man who killed four people during a series of home invasion robberies has been sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole.

Sixty-two-year-old John Ewell was sentenced Friday to four life terms for invading homes in Los Angeles and neighboring Hawthorne in 2010. Prosecutors say he strangled a Los Angeles neighbor and an elderly Hawthorne couple. He also choked an 80-year-old Hawthorne man, who later died of a heart attack.

Ewell was facing an unrelated prison term for theft when he was caught on video using one of the victims’ ATM cards in October 2010.

Ewell pleaded no contest in May to four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances and four counts of robbery.

