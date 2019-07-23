Listen Live Sports

Man pleads guilty to vandalizing Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

July 23, 2019 4:01 pm
 
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) — The National Park Service says a North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to vandalizing the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse.

It says in a statement Tuesday that 39-year-old Jamie Lester Underwood of Winston-Salem pleaded guilty to vandalizing the lighthouse’s original bronze door last year.

Park service rangers sought help through a Facebook post to solve the crime, and they received a tip and determined that during his visit to the lighthouse last year, Underwood used a pocket knife to etch the letters “SEF” into the bronze door.

Underwood entered his plea on July 8. A federal judge ordered Underwood to pay $1,922 in restitution for repairs and placed him on one year of probation.

The lighthouse was completed in 1870 and is designated as a National Historic Landmark.

