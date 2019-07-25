Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Marine arrested at Air Force base faces military charges

July 25, 2019 11:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) — Military authorities say a detained Marine had firearms, a silencer, body armor and ammunition in his pickup truck when he tried to enter an Air Force base near Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Pfc. Ali Al-Kazahg is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, communicating threats and other crimes. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney. A Marine Corps spokesman says the 22-year-old Al-Kazahg is in custody in Hawaii, where he’s assigned to the 3rd Marine Logistics Group.

Authorities say Al-Kazahg was on leave when he was stopped at an Offutt Air Force Base gate of May 31. Guards had spotted his name on a law enforcement notice of people considered capable of doing harm. The notice says he told another Marine that he would “shoot up” his battalion if he were disciplined for misconduct.

___

Advertisement

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth