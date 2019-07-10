Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Minnesota woman who swims topless vows to return to beach

July 10, 2019 3:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman who swims topless in Lake Superior says she won’t be dissuaded by someone who called the police on her.

Michelle Bennett was sunbathing topless on the beach in Duluth last month when a woman asked her to cover up, saying she was making the woman’s children uncomfortable.

Bennett refused, so the woman called the police. An officer told Bennett it was not a nude beach, to which Bennett replied that she was not nude — she was topless.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Bennett has been swimming topless in Lake Superior for years and sees no reason why she has to cover up while men don’t have to.

Advertisement

She and the officer discussed Minnesota’s indecent exposure law. Bennett did not receive a citation, but she did put on a shirt. She says she sees no reason to change how she enjoys the beach.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|11 10th Annual Integrated Air and Missile...
7|11 State of Autonomy: Intelligent Machines...
7|11 Gitlab and Cloud Foundry for Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.