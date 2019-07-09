Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

N Carolina worker ordered Confederate items for July 4th

July 9, 2019 7:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Independence Day revelers at a North Carolina county pool were given wristbands adorned with a Confederate flag, which the county says wasn’t recognized by the employee who placed the order.

Sage Magness tells The Winston-Salem Journal that she was visiting the Forsyth County pool over the Fourth of July weekend and was given a Confederate wristband. She later complained to the county.

Deputy county manager Damon Sanders-Pratt says the employee who ordered the wristbands to mark the holiday mistakenly thought they were patriotic, and didn’t understand what the “Stars and Bars” pattern symbolizes.

County parks and recreation officials said the wristbands were disposed of. Sanders-Pratt says the county has other wristbands to use at the pool.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.