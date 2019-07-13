Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

No bond for Virginia plasma center stabbing suspect

July 13, 2019 2:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of stabbing three people at a plasma donation center will remain behind bars for now after a judge refused to set bond in the case.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 20-year-old Jairique Shannon appeared by video during a brief hearing Friday.

Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Cheryl Wilson described how two of the victims remain hospitalized after being stabbed and sliced with a long hunting-style knife. She says a motive hasn’t been established in the July 4 attack.

Wilson also says detectives executing a search warrant found a dog hanging in the Petersburg home Shannon shares with his mother.

Advertisement

Shannon’s attorney said his client has no mental health issues and asked for a reasonable bond, which the judge denied.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

A preliminary hearing is set for September.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.