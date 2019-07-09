Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Off-duty deputies shoot man they say tried to rob them

July 9, 2019 10:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WILDWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a Florida man was shot by two off-duty sheriff’s deputies he tried to rob after posting a fake advertisement offering jet skis for sale.

The Daily Commercial reports the Hernando County deputies went to a Wildwood home Sunday in civilian clothes after seeing the ad and were met by 19-year-old Terrance Jones Jr.

According to an arrest affidavit, the deputies say Jones pulled a gun to rob them and refused to drop it after they identified themselves and pulled their guns. They say Jones fired shots and they shot him in the leg.

The homeowner told Sumter County investigators he didn’t recognize Jones and had not put the jet skis up for sale.

Advertisement

Jones is charged with robbery, assault and other felonies and is being held without bail. Jail records don’t indicate if he has an attorney.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

___

Information from: The Daily Commercial (Leesburg, Fla.), http://www.dailycommercial.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.