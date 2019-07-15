Officer charged in ex-wife’s shooting death, wounding of man

JEFFERSON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer has been charged in the fatal shooting of his ex-wife and wounding of a man at a New Jersey home.

Morris County prosecutors say Newark police Officer John Formisano was arrested early Monday in Livingston, New Jersey, not long after the shooting occurred in Jefferson. He was later charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, among other charges.

Officers say they had been responding to calls of shots fired when they found 37-year-old Christine Formisano, of Jefferson, dead on the home’s front porch. A 40-year-old man was found inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the gun believed to have been used in the shootings was found in Formisano’s vehicle.

It wasn’t clear Monday evening whether Formisano has an attorney.

