Officer released from hospital after Walmart shooting

July 31, 2019 7:21 pm
 
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer who confronted an active shooter at a northern Mississippi Walmart store and suffered minor injuries after he was struck in his bulletproof vest has been released from a hospital.

Southaven Deputy Chief Mark Little said in an email that the officer was resting at home Wednesday. Police have not identified the officer, who authorities say was protected by his vest when he was shot Tuesday at the Walmart in Southaven, a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee.

Authorities say a gunman described as a disgruntled employee also fatally shot two co-workers before he was shot and arrested. Police say the suspect, Martez T. Abram, underwent surgery at a Memphis hospital. Abram will be turned over to authorities once he has sufficiently recovered.

The store remained closed Wednesday.

