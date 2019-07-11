Listen Live Sports

Officials: Dead Florida dolphin was speared in the head

July 11, 2019 4:49 pm
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the death of a dolphin that was speared in the head in Florida.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a news release Thursday that a bottlenose dolphin was found dead along Upper Captiva Island in Lee County in May.

A necropsy revealed that the dolphin was impaled with a spear-like object while alive. The top of its skull had evidence of hemorrhaging.

The dolphin was an adult male known to area biologists. He was last observed swimming around fishing boats. Officials say the puncture wound indicates the dolphin might have been in a begging posture when he was stabbed.

NOAA is offering up to $38,000 for any information. Anonymous tips can be left at 1-800-853-1964.

