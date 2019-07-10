Oklahoma men charged with hate crime in beating of black man

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — Two white men have been charged with a hate crime in the beating of a black man outside of a central Oklahoma music venue last month.

Court records show Brandon Wayne Killian, 28, and Devan Nathaniel Johnson, 24, were charged Friday with aggravated assault and battery, conspiracy and malicious intimidation, which is Oklahoma’s hate crimes statute, in connection with the June 22 attack on Jarric DeShawn Carolina, 36, in the parking lot outside the BrickHouse Saloon in Shawnee, about 35 miles (60 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

Each of the defendants repeatedly shouted racial slurs during the beating “with the intent to intimidate and harass (Carolina) because of his race” and stated: “White boys run this,” according to the charges filed by Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb. He did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Neither Killian nor Johnson has entered a plea and no court date has been set. Court records don’t indicate whether they have attorneys.

“I absolutely believe this was racially-motivated,” said Carolina’s attorney, Edward C. Maguire.

Killian was additionally charged with preparing false evidence, a felony, after he repeatedly punched himself in the face in an interview room at the Shawnee Police Department following his arrest in an alleged effort to alter his appearance to appear as though he had been injured, according to the charges. Killian claimed that he acted in self-defense.

Maguire said Carolina, a professional dietitian, was seriously injured in the beating and has been unable to return to work.

“He’s recovering,” Maguire said. “There are numerous injuries that we’re still trying to get a handle on.”

Among other things, Carolina suffered an injured eye socket and has developed a rapid eye movement issue as a result, Maguire said. He said Carolina has also experienced memory problems and has had trouble walking since the beating.

Carolina plans to pursue a civil rights lawsuit against the defendants, he said.

“We are waiting to file because we want to make sure we get our side of it 100% accurate,” Maguire said.

