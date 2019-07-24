Listen Live Sports

Parent charged in college bribery scheme set to plead guilty

July 24, 2019 1:03 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — A California man accused of paying $250,000 to get his son into the University of Southern California is expected to plead guilty to a federal charge.

Jeffrey Bizzack is scheduled to enter his plea in Boston’s federal court Wednesday. He agreed in June to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Authorities say the 59-year-old paid $250,000 to get his son admitted as a fake volleyball recruit. His son was accepted in 2018. Bizzack’s lawyers have said his son did not know about the arrangement.

Prosecutors are recommending nine months in prison and a $75,000 fine.

Bizzack, of Solana Beach, California, is the 51st person charged in a sweeping scheme that involved rigging test scores and bribing coaches to get students into elite schools.

