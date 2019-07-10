Listen Live Sports

Pearl Harbor survivor dies at age 103 in Florida

July 10, 2019 2:10 pm
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — One of the oldest survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack has died at age 103.

Doug Iscovitz says his father, Joseph Iscovitz, died Tuesday at a South Florida nursing home.

The younger Iscovitz says his father could see the faces of the Japanese pilots as they dropped bombs around the naval base near Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1941. Joseph Iscovitz was a supply sergeant who oversaw weapons. His son says they were woefully unprepared for the attack and feared a land invasion. He said his father helped put barbed wire along Waikiki Beach.

Iscovitz, who also fought in the Korean War, will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

His wife died in 2000 after 56 years of marriage. He is survived by four sons.

