PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

July 20, 2019
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes health workers tending to an Ebola patient in the Democratic Republic of Congo, thick storm clouds over Illinois, and a Saturn V rocket projected onto the Washington Monument to commemorate the Apollo 11 moon landing anniversary.

This gallery contains photos from the week of July 13-19, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

