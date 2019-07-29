Listen Live Sports

‘Pink Lady Bandit’ is suspect in North Carolina bank robbery

July 29, 2019 8:35 am
 
HAMLET, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in several Eastern states are seeking female bank robber who the FBI nicknamed the “Pink Lady Bandit.”

The Charlotte Observer reports she is believed to have robbed a bank in North Carolina on Friday.

The FBI tweeted Saturday that the robberies began July 20 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. The next was July 23 in Delaware and authorities say she hit a small town in North Carolina on July 24. The suspect shows the teller a note demanding money in each case.

The FBI gave her the nickname because the suspect carried a pink handbag in two of the robberies. The agency says she’s white or Hispanic, about 5-foot-4 inches (1.62 meters) and 130 pounds (58 kilograms).

The FBI has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to her arrest.

