Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Pogopalooza bounces into Pittsburgh for pogo competition

July 20, 2019 5:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pogopalooza, known as the World Championships of Pogo, is bouncing into Pittsburgh this weekend.

Extreme pogo stick athletes from around the world are coming to town to show off their huge tricks and flips to compete for world titles in such categories as High Jump and Best Trick.

The events on Saturday and Sunday aren’t just for the grown-ups. Pogo-users under the age of 15 can enter a “bounce off” competition and those who bounce the longest get a free pogo stick.

Visitors can try their hand at pogo sticking in a free jump area that will have pogo sticks of all sizes.

Advertisement

In addition to the main competitions, the pogo athletes will be attempting to break three Guinness World Records over the weekend.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.