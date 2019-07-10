Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 adults shot; 2 children died from smoke; man in custody

July 10, 2019 5:56 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two neighbors died from gunshots while two children found dead in one of the victim’s home died from smoke inhalation from a fire set in the house, a coroner said Wednesday.

Police later said they had taken a man into custody and planned to reveal more about aggravated murder charges they plan to file during a news conference on Thursday.

The man’s identity wasn’t released and few other details have been revealed about the Tuesday morning discovery of the bodies. Relatives said the two neighbors, a man and a woman, didn’t really know each other.

Officers first found David Cousin Jr. shot to death in a vacant lot and then found the bodies of the three others in a nearby house where they smelled smoke inside, police said. Officers said they went in the house after seeing the children through a window.

Advertisement

Cousin, 35, was shot in the head and chest and 25-year-old Takeyra Collins was shot in the back and stomach, authorities said.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the youngest victims as 2-year-old Aubree Stone and 6-year-old Armond Johnson Jr., but it did not indicate their relationship with Collins.

Family members of both victims told cleveland.com that Collins was a house cleaner who was raising her two children and Cousin owned a home remodeling company.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|11 10th Annual Integrated Air and Missile...
7|11 State of Autonomy: Intelligent Machines...
7|11 Gitlab and Cloud Foundry for Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.