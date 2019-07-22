Listen Live Sports

Police: 6-year-old among 4 accused in theft of handguns

July 22, 2019 1:20 pm
 
WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a 6-year-old is among four suspects identified in the theft of 10 handguns from a local store.

The Wilson Times reports Wilson police say investigators also identified a 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds in the theft of the handguns, which have been recovered.

Officers responding to an alarm last Tuesday found the store’s inner and outer doors broken and 10 handguns stolen. Investigators later identified a pickup truck from surveillance video and determined it had been stolen from a parking lot. The truck was recovered in an empty field in another part of town.

Multiple charges were filed against the eldest suspect, who is being held under a $100,000 secured bond. The 14-year-olds face similar charges, and authorities are talking with prosecutors and juvenile justice officials regarding the 6-year-old suspect.

Information from: The Wilson Daily Times, http://www.wilsondaily.com

