Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police arrest 1 teen accused of gunfire at California mall

July 7, 2019 4:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested one of two teenagers they say opened fire at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping mall days earlier, wounding two people.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini announced the arrest Saturday of a 16-year-old San Francisco boy on suspicion of attempted murder. A 15-year-old boy suspected of being an accomplice also was arrested.

Police are searching for the other suspect in the shooting, 18-year-old Deandre Gantt of San Francisco.

Police say two groups got into an argument last Tuesday at The Shops at Tanforan. One person in each group pulled a gun and opened fire. Panicked customers and employees fled or hid.

Advertisement

Barberini won’t say what sparked the confrontation but calls the argument relatively minor.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Two teenagers who were wounded are expected to recover.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines execute boat raid exercise on island

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.