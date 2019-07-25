Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Police: Bystander shoots robbers at 7-Eleven, 1 dies

July 25, 2019 11:35 am
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a bystander shot two males as they robbed a convenience store and one of them has died.

Virginia Beach police said in a statement that the shooting occurred early Thursday at a 7-Eleven.

They said they believe three people tried to rob the store before two were shot by a bystander. The third person was taken into custody a short distance from the store.

Police said the man’s gun is legal.

7-Eleven customer Barrie Engel told The Virginian-Pilot she saw the men burst into the store with masks on and guns drawn and they started taking money out of the drawer.

Engel said a man in the back of the store shot two of them. She said he told her no one is “gonna point a gun at me and get away with it.”

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

