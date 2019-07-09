Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police capture man who allegedly killed girlfriend’s son

July 9, 2019 12:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — Police in western Pennsylvania say a man who was on parole for a previous homicide stabbed his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son to death during a domestic dispute.

Keith Burley was apprehended Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Youngstown, Ohio. Authorities say he didn’t put up a struggle, and it wasn’t known if he’s retained a lawyer.

Pennsylvania state police say the 43-year-old killed the boy around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a house in New Castle. The boy’s 7-year-old sibling ran over to a neighboring home for help.

Authorities say Burley’s 36-year-old girlfriend and the children were in a vehicle with him when she got out of the car to call for help. Burley then drove away with her children still inside and went to a friend’s house, where the stabbing occurred.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

This story has been updated to correct the age of the child who was killed, as per authorities.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.