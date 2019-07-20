Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police investigate shooting at Delaware nursing home

July 20, 2019 3:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say they are investigating a shooting at a nursing home in Wilmington where two people were shot.

Police said troopers were sent to ManorCare of Wilmington for a report of a shooting at about 1:12 p.m.

Police say two people sustained gunshot wounds, but authorities did not elaborate.

Police say the building has been cleared, and there is no concern about public safety at this time.

Advertisement

Police asked motorists to avoid the area due to heavy police activity.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.