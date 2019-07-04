Listen Live Sports

Police: Man throws kitten from moving vehicle on Long Island

July 4, 2019 6:13 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested on Long Island after throwing a kitten from a moving vehicle, killing the animal.

Hector Herrera Castillo was booked Thursday with one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Sgt. Michael Joyce of the Southampton Town Police Department said the kitten was found dead on the road near Flanders, in Suffolk County.

Joyce said the animal belonged to the 43-year-old Castillo.

Police received a call about 8 a.m. from a motorist who reported seeing the kitten thrown from the vehicle.

Officers found Castillo a short time later and took him into custody.

It was not immediately clear whether he had a defense attorney.

This story has been corrected to show the arrested man’s full name is Hector Herrera Castillo, not Herrera Castillo.

