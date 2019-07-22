Listen Live Sports

Police: Remains in store were those of man missing since ’09

July 22, 2019 12:38 pm
 
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say the remains of a western Iowa man who was reported missing in 2009 were found this year inside a closed supermarket where he’d worked.

The Council Bluffs Police Department said in a news release Monday that the man’s been identified through DNA analysis as 25-year-old Larry Murillo-Moncada.

Police say the Council Bluffs man fell into an approximately 18-inch (45.7-centimeter) gap between the back of a cooler and a wall at No Frills Supermarket. Former employees say it was common for workers to be in the storage space above the coolers.

Police say his parents reported him missing Nov. 28, 2009. They say he’d become upset and ran from their home.

The store was shuttered in 2016. The remains were found in January.

