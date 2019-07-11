Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Streaking man punched, spit at Tennessee officers

July 11, 2019 5:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a naked man streaking in a Tennessee city punched one responding officer and spit at another.

News outlets report 33-year-old Matthew Sloan has been arrested and charged with offenses including assaulting an officer and public indecency. A Metro Nashville police affidavit says officers on Monday responded to reports of a naked man running in front of onlookers at an outdoor concert venue.

It says responding paramedics attempted to check Sloan to see if he was on drugs, but he fled. It says four officers gave chase and Sloan punched one in the side of the head. It says he was tackled and pepper sprayed before being handcuffed. It says he then spit at another officer before being booked into jail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|11 10th Annual Integrated Air and Missile...
7|11 State of Autonomy: Intelligent Machines...
7|11 Gitlab and Cloud Foundry for Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard band performs for local orphanage in Burkina Faso

Today in History

1995: Diplomatic relations established between the U.S. and Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.