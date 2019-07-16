Listen Live Sports

Police: Tossing drugs in toilet could lead to ‘meth-gators’

July 16, 2019 11:58 am
 
LORETTO, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee are asking residents not to toss drugs down the toilet, saying it could lead to “meth-gators” and stoned waterfowl.

The warning from the Loretto Police Department on Facebook came after a man was arrested after he allegedly tried to flush methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

According to the police statement, flushed items end up in retention ponds frequented by ducks and geese. It says “we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do.”

Further, it says if the drugs made it far enough downstream, “we could create meth-gators” in the Tennessee River in north Alabama.

In a nod to a so-called “attack squirrel” in Alabama, Loretto police said, “They’ve had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help.”

Health officials have warned flushed pharmaceuticals could eventually reach the drinking water supply.

