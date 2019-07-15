Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Woman’s remains found naked, bound in shallow grave

July 15, 2019 12:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) — Police have released more details about how they found the remains of a missing Kentucky woman.

Police testified in court Monday that 23-year-old Savannah Spurlock’s naked remains were found buried in a shallow grave and wrapped in a rug and garbage bags, with her feet bound.

The details were presented during a preliminary hearing for 23-year-old David Sparks, who is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after Spurlock’s remains were found on property connected to his family.

News outlets report the case was sent to a grand jury after the hearing.

Advertisement

Spurlock was last seen in January leaving a Lexington bar with three men, including Sparks.

A Wednesday tip about a foul order led authorities to search a Garrard County property where they discovered Spurlock’s remains.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Hospital ship assigned sailors provide medical services at a temporary site

Today in History

1979: President Carter gives 'crisis in confidence' speech on economy

Get our daily newsletter.