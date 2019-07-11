Listen Live Sports

Principal could be fired in 2 weeks over Holocaust comment

July 11, 2019 11:50 am
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A recently reassigned Florida high school principal could be fired this month for telling a student’s mother that “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened.”

Palm Beach County schools spokesman Andrew Ruiz said Thursday that the district’s board will likely vote July 24 on whether to renew former Spanish River High Principal William Latson’s contract. The district previously indicated his contract was renewed July 1, but it wasn’t.

Superintendent Donald Fennoy announced Wednesday he would recommend Latson be terminated.

Latson was recently reassigned to a district office job over his email to a mother who asked whether the school’s students study the Holocaust. Latson apologized but this week blamed the parent for his removal in a farewell message to his staff.

Latson didn’t return a phone message left Thursday.

