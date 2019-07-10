Listen Live Sports

Principal may lose job over comment about Holocaust

July 10, 2019 5:35 pm
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school superintendent is recommending that a recently reassigned high school principal should lose his job for telling a student’s mother that “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened.”

Palm Beach County Superintendent Donald Fennoy said in videotaped statement Wednesday that he recommended the school board not renew William Latson’s contract when it expires June 30, 11 months from now.

Fennoy said schools can’t “be fact-neutral environments.”

Latson was recently reassigned from Boca Raton’s Spanish River High to a district office job because of the outcry over his email to a mother who inquired whether the school’s students study the Holocaust.

Latson apologized but this week blamed the parent for his removal in a farewell message to his staff.

A phone number for Latson couldn’t be immediately found.

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

