Rafters rescued after becoming stuck in NC’s Cape Fear River

July 2, 2019 10:12 am
 
ERWIN, N.C. (AP) — A group of 17 rafters were rescued from North Carolina’s Cape Fear River when they became stranded after dark.

News outlets report the group of adults, teenagers and children had set out to tube down the river Monday afternoon. Erwin Fire & Rescue Chief John Wilkins said they told rescuers that once it got dark, they became disoriented and couldn’t find their way out.

The water levels were also low, which turned the float trip longer than expected. No injuries were reported when crews eventually rescued the group around 10 p.m.

WRAL reports firefighters gifted each of the rescued with an Erwin Fire Department T-shirt.

