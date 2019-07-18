Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Report: Texas jail officers didn’t make inmate checks

July 18, 2019 1:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A special inspection conducted at a Texas for-profit jail following an inmate’s death in March found that officers weren’t doing required cell checks even though their paperwork said otherwise.

The Texarkana Democrat-Gazette reports the Texas Commission on Jail Standards concluded in an April report that LaSalle Corrections, which runs the Bi-State jail in Texarkana on the border between Texas and Arkansas, did not comply with the state’s inmate check record-keeping law.

LaSalle Corrections then settled an inmate death suit the following day. LaSalle Corrections previously agreed to a settlement in 2017 when a severely diabetic woman died after a former nurse refused medical treatment.

The commission’s inspection came after the in-custody death of a 59-year-old man.

Advertisement

Commission official Shannon Herklotz says the jail returned to compliance May 29.

___

Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ronald Reagan sails alongside USNS Matthew Perry during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1947: Harry Truman signs second Presidential Succession Act

Get our daily newsletter.