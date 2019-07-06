Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Searchers find bodies of 2 victims of Alabama boat collision

July 6, 2019 10:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Search crews have recovered the bodies of two of the three people who went missing in a pair of holiday boating accidents on two Alabama lakes.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol spokesman, Capt. Gary Buchanan, says crews on Saturday recovered the bodies of 26-year-old Devin Clay Jackson and 17-year-old Travis Lee House from Lake Jordan, north of Montgomery. Buchanan says five others were hurt when two 19-foot boats collided.

Buchanan says crews also searched Saturday for a person still missing after another holiday boating accident on Smith Lake north of Birmingham. That person wasn’t immediately identified.

The accidents occurred after dark on Thursday, July 4. Both are large reservoirs and popular destinations for people seeking relief from the summer heat.

Advertisement

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.