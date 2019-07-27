Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sikh temple priest says he was attacked by masked person

July 27, 2019 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HUGHSON, Calif. (AP) — A priest at a Sikh temple in Northern California says he was assaulted by a masked person who told him to go back to his country, the Modesto Bee reports .

Through interpreters, Amarjit Singh says the attacker broke two windows, punched him and shouted obscenities about 9:30 p.m. Thursday before fleeing, the newspaper reports.

It was “country, country, country, go back, go back, country,” Singh said without the help of a translator. He said his attacker had something in his hand to break the windows. Singh says he assumes the intruder ran off in the temple’s nearby overflow, dirt parking lot.

Community members in Stanislaus County called it a “racially motivated attack” against the Sikh community.

Advertisement

Stanislaus County deputies confirm they received a report saying someone came on to the property and broke two windows.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

___

Information from: The Modesto Bee, http://www.modbee.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established