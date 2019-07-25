Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Slain Ole Miss student was shot to death after leaving bar

July 25, 2019 8:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HARMONTOWN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a University of Mississippi student was recorded on surveillance video leaving a bar alone hours before she was found shot to death.

The city of Oxford released the video showing 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial alive hours before deputies found her body about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from university grounds. It shows Kostial hugging someone and leaving the bar at about 11:52 p.m. She’s picked up minutes later by a grey van.

Kostial’s roommate said Kostial arrived home around midnight. It’s unclear what happened between then and when her body was found in Harmontown that morning.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department told reporters Wednesday that a preliminary autopsy determined Kostial died of gunshot wounds. Classmate Brandon A. Theesfeld, of Texas, has been charged with murder in her death.

Advertisement

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth