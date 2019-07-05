Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Standoff with man who fired at group lighting fireworks

July 5, 2019 3:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man who opened fire at people shooting off fireworks has barricaded himself in a suburban Detroit home and is shooting at police and a robot deployed to stop him.

Police and residents in St. Clair Shores say the man fired into a crowd Thursday evening and hit a 12-year-old in the arm and woman in her 60s in her calf. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors say the man threatened children, who had been playing with sparklers on Independence Day.

Officers surrounded a home where the man was staying and deployed a robotic battering ram to knock down the door. Police say he has fired upon officers as well as robots approaching and entering the home.

Advertisement

Police remained in a tense standoff Friday afternoon and told neighbors to stay in their homes. The man’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.