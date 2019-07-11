Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Survivor describes Minnesota fatal medical helicopter crash

July 11, 2019 12:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BAXTER, Minn. (AP) — A paramedic who survived a fatal medical helicopter crash in Minnesota has told investigators the pilot reported foggy conditions on approach to the airport and that they needed to go around. He then noticed the helicopter spin to the right and hit the ground.

But the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board Thursday drew no conclusions on what caused the North Memorial Health helicopter to crash at the Brainerd airport June 28. The crash killed pilot Tim McDonald and nurse Deb Schott and seriously injured paramedic Josh Duda.

The report says the helicopter hit left of the runway. The damage was “consistent with a high velocity vertical descent” but the helicopter was upright and nearly intact. Ground scars indicated the main and tail rotors were turning when it hit.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|11 10th Annual Integrated Air and Missile...
7|11 State of Autonomy: Intelligent Machines...
7|11 Gitlab and Cloud Foundry for Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard band performs for local orphanage in Burkina Faso

Today in History

1995: Diplomatic relations established between the U.S. and Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.