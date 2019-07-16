Listen Live Sports

Suspect in Detroit killings to stand trial in separate case

July 16, 2019 10:33 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — A man who police have called a suspect in the killings of three women in Detroit will stand trial in a separate case involving the stabbing and sexual assault of a woman who escaped.

Deangelo Martin appeared at a hearing Tuesday on charges of criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to murder. A judge ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to circuit court where the 34-year-old Martin of Detroit will be arraigned July 23.

Authorities have said a woman was assaulted May 7 in a Detroit home, but escaped.

The bodies of 52-year-old Nancy Harrison, 53-year-old Trevesene Ellis and 55-year-old Tamara Jones were found this year in vacant houses.

Martin hasn’t been charged with the killings, but Detroit’s police chief has said he sees similarities between the slayings .

