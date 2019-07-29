Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

SUV driver killed when airborne deer goes through windshield

July 29, 2019 7:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CONNOQUENESSING, Pa. (AP) — State police say a deer struck by a car in western Pennsylvania went airborne and through the windshield of an SUV, killing an Ohio man driving the SUV.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday on Route 68 in Connoquenessing.

Authorities say 53-year-old Anthony McCoppin, of Blawnox, was driving eastbound when he hit the deer. The animal went airborne, directly into the path of the westbound SUV driven by 73-year-old Michael Modjallal, 73, of Akron, Ohio.

The deer hit the upper windshield of Modjallal’s SUV and went into the vehicle, causing fatal injuries to Modjallal. A passenger in his SUV, 70-year-old Lucia Modjallal of Akron, was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

Advertisement

McCoppin wasn’t hurt.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA