Syrian refugee indicted on charges he plotted to bomb church

July 18, 2019 4:32 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal grand jury is accusing a Syrian refugee of plotting to bomb a Christian church in Pittsburgh to inspire Islamic State of Iraq followers.

The jury handed up a three-count indictment Wednesday against 21-year-old Pittsburgh resident Mustafa Mousab Alowemer.

He’s charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and two counts of distributing information about an explosive, destructive device, or weapon of mass destruction.

Authorities claim he had detailed plans to bomb the Legacy International Worship Center, a small Christian church.

Authorities say Alowemer was born in Syria and came to the United States in 2016. He was arrested last month while meeting with undercover FBI agents, leading to the grand jury indictment.

Messages left for his federal public defender weren’t returned.

