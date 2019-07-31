Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Teen reaches plea deal linked to 2 bodies in Michigan river

July 31, 2019 8:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A teenager is awaiting sentencing after reaching a plea deal on murder charges linked to the 2018 discovery of two bodies found under a door floating in a Michigan river.

The Flint Journal reports 17-year-old Cheveyo I. Molina of Flint this week pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in Genesee County Circuit Court. Prosecutors will drop first-degree murder and other charges under the deal that calls for him to testify against other defendants. Sentencing is Oct. 1.

Police say 32-year-old Rodney Harden Jr. and 19-year-old Tedmundo Meeks, both of Flint, were found July 12, 2018, in the Flint River.

Two other people face charges. Twenty-five-year-old Robert Wheeler faces charges including first-degree murder. Forty-eight-year-old Melinda Kelly is charged with tampering with evidence and being an accessory after the fact.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Color guard parades U.S. and Australian colors during exercise closing ceremony

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'