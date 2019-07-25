Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Teen who alleges she was raped says school blamed her for it

July 25, 2019 8:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A teenager who reported she was raped at a suburban Kansas City middle school is alleging in a lawsuit that the school district blamed her in the attack.

The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit filed this month says an assistant principal at Bernard Campbell Middle School told the girl’s mother that her daughter got “herself raped” and accused her of disobeying the school’s policy against public displays of affection.

The suit says the assault happened December 2017 in a boy’s bathroom, and that the attacker had been suspended after being accused of sexually assaulting another student at school weeks earlier.

Lee’s Summit police say officers investigated, but prosecutors declined to file charges.

Advertisement

An attorney for the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District says he can’t comment on pending litigation.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth