Texas man, 86, gets 14 years over slaying of neighbor, 80

July 12, 2019 12:41 pm
 
BELTON, Texas (AP) — An 86-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was convicted of fatally shooting his 80-year-old neighbor during an argument.

Santiago Vasquez of Killeen was sentenced Thursday in Belton. Investigators say Vasquez was 84 during the May 2017 fatal attack on John Wesley Seth Jr.

Vasquez, who testified the shooting was self-defense, was convicted of murder over what police said was a lingering unspecified neighborhood dispute.

Vasquez was accused of using a cane to beat Seth before shooting him and leaving his body in the street. Vasquez was arrested nearby.

One of the victim’s sons, Michael Coleman, testified that Vasquez had picked on his father with rude gestures and comments.

