Texas sheriff: Brother kills sister, self at housewarming

July 4, 2019 7:48 am
 
FORT BEND, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff says a brother fatally shot his sister and wounded three others before killing himself at a housewarming party.

News outlets report that the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was dead, while the suspect later died at a hospital. Two other women and a man who were wounded are expected to survive.

Sheriff Troy Nehls told KHOU early Thursday that the family had just moved into the neighborhood, and they’re trying to figure out what prompted the attack. He said all of those hurt are “family and friends.”

Two other women managed to escape the shooting, and deputies found a teenager locked inside a bathroom, not physically hurt.

