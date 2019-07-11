Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Corrections agency not commenting on flag suit

July 11, 2019 4:30 pm
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on a lawsuit by a black prison worker suing the Connecticut Department of Correction (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

The Connecticut Department of Corrections is not commenting on a lawsuit brought by a black employee alleging she was suspended without pay for complaining about a Confederate flag.

Carla Moore objected to a corrections officer displaying a Confederate flag in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Corrigan-Radgowski prison in Uncasville.

She alleges in a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court that she was suspended without pay for one day after telling superiors she felt the flag was becoming a “permanent fixture.”

The Department of Corrections says it does not comment on active litigation.

3 p.m.

A black Connecticut prison employee says in a federal lawsuit that the state Department of Corrections suspended her without pay for complaining about a corrections officer displaying a Confederate flag in his vehicle.

Carla Moore alleges in a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court that she was suspended without pay for one day after telling superiors she felt the flag was becoming a “permanent fixture” in the parking lot of the Corrigan-Radgowski prison in Uncasville.

The complaint says Moore was allegedly confronted by a white supervisor “in a physically threatening manner, screaming and pointing at her.”

She says she was later suspended for one day, a punishment she considered to be retaliation.

Telephone calls and an email seeking comment from the Department of Correction were not immediately returned.

11:05 a.m.

A black Connecticut prison employee is suing the state Department of Corrections alleging she was suspended without pay for complaining about a corrections officer displaying a Confederate flag in his vehicle.

Carla Moore alleges in a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Connecticut Monday that she was suspended without pay for one day after telling superiors she felt the flag was becoming a “permanent fixture” in the parking lot.

The complaint says Moore was allegedly confronted by a white supervisor “in a physically threatening manner, screaming and pointing at her.”

She said she was later suspended for one day, a punishment she considered to be retaliation.

A telephone message was left with the Department of Corrections seeking comment.

