Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Girl’s death probe includes cruise line scrutiny

July 11, 2019 4:08 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on an Indiana toddler’s fatal fall from a cruise ship in Puerto Rico (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Puerto Rico authorities say they’re taking numerous approaches in their investigation into an 18-month-old Indiana girl’s fatal fall from a cruise ship, including exploring possible negligence by the cruise line.

Public security secretary Elmer Román said Thursday that “multiple angles are under investigation” in Chloe Wiegand’s death Sunday. She fell from an open 11th-story window on the Freedom of the Seas when it was docked in the U.S. island territory.

Advertisement

Román says the probe includes looking at possible negligence by Royal Caribbean Cruises.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

The cruise line said Wednesday that it’s assisting authorities in San Juan in the investigation. The company called the death a tragic incident in a statement Monday and said it is helping the family.

___

3:15 p.m.

An attorney for the family of an 18-month-old girl who fell to her death from a cruise ship in Puerto Rico says a hearse and police escort will meet them at a Chicago airport and take them home to Indiana.

Attorney Michael Winkleman says Chloe Wiegand’s family flew Thursday morning from the U.S. island territory to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and boarded a flight to Chicago with the toddler’s body. He didn’t say which relatives are flying back.

Winkleman has challenged a Puerto Rico police report that Chloe slipped from her grandfather’s hands Sunday as he held her out of an 11th-story window on the Freedom of the Seas. Winkleman says she plunged from an open window in a children’s play area on the ship.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

The family lives in Granger, Indiana.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.