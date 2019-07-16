Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Phoenix reaches hottest temperature of the year

July 16, 2019 5:52 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on high temperatures in Phoenix (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Phoenix is having its hottest day of the year.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix confirmed on social media Tuesday afternoon that the city’s high temperature has hit 115 degrees.

The sweltering conditions prompted the agency to issue an excessive heat warning earlier in the day. It remains in effect until 8 p.m.

Residents are urged to take several precautions.

They include drinking water even when you’re not thirsty, cutting down on time in the sun and avoiding outdoor activity in the afternoon.

Officials also are reminding people to not leave children or pets in their cars.

____

10:20 a.m.

Phoenix is bracing for what could be the city’s hottest day so far this year.

Forecasters are predicting that the temperature on Tuesday could hit a scorching high of 115 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning to take effect until 8 p.m.

Residents are urged to take several precautions.

They include drinking water even when you’re not thirsty, cutting down on time in the sun and avoiding outdoor activity in the afternoon.

Officials also are reminding people to not leave children or pets in their cars.

