The Latest: Police don’t believe 2 slain women were targets

July 30, 2019 3:09 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on two mothers who were shot and killed on a Chicago corner where they worked as anti-violence activists (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Chicago police say they believe a man who was shot in the elbow was the intended target in the drive-by shooting that killed two mothers who were on the same street corner trying to stop gun violence.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the man is affiliated with a gang and had recently been released from prison. The man was shot Friday night along with 26-year-old Chantell Grant and 35-year-old Andrea Stoudemire, who were part of the group Mothers Against Senseless Killings.

Guglielmi says detectives have no information to suggest the women were targeted.

Guglielmi says the wounded man, whose name hasn’t been released, is not cooperating with police. No arrests have been made.

Mothers Against Senseless Killings founder Tamar Manasseh says group members on Friday had been out in the neighborhood giving food to financially struggling mothers and spending time with children on a vacant lot the group has turned into a play area.

___

9:45 a.m.

Two women who worked with other moms to try to stop gun violence in Chicago were shot to death.

Chantell Grant and Andrea Stoudemire were part of Mothers Against Senseless Killings. Police say they were shot late Friday while on a corner in the South Side neighborhood of Englewood where members of the group often stood watch.

Police say they found the 26-year-old Grant and the 35-year-old Stoudemire both down on the sidewalk after a blue SUV drove up and opened fire. A 58-year-old man suffered a graze wound.

Mothers Against Senseless Killings founder Tamar Manasseh called the women’s deaths “terrifying” and “heartbreaking.”

Chicago police say no arrests have been made. Authorities say 48 people were shot over the weekend, eight fatally.

