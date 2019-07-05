The Latest: Minor injuries, no fatalities in Reno explosion

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on an explosion at University of Nevada Reno (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

A Reno city spokesman says minor injuries have been reported after a utilities accident caused an explosion and “partial collapse” of a dormitory building at the University of Nevada, Reno.

City spokesman Jon Humbert said there were no reports of any deaths in the Friday afternoon blast at Argenta Hall. He did not have details on whether students were among the injured, but he says at least some students were inside the building at the time and emergency crews were working to get them out.

He did not have details on how many students were inside.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

Humbert says officials were working to determine whether the building was structurally sound.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted that his office was aware of the situation and offering support.

___

2:40 p.m.

A University of Nevada, Reno student says she thought she was experiencing an earthquake when an explosion rocked the dormitory where she was in her room watching Netflix.

Raven Green told The Associated Press she heard a loud boom Friday and felt the building shake. She says she opened her door and could hardly see in a hallway full of smoke and debris, with water spraying everywhere.

Green says the dorms aren’t completely full this summer, but there were still lots of residents. She didn’t know how many people were in the building at the time of the explosion.

The 19-year-old Green says she climbed over doors and pieces of drywall to reach the stairs but found them broken. She raced back to her room and was evacuated about 40 minutes later.

___

2 p.m.

Police at University of Nevada Reno say they’re responding to a “utilities accident” following reports of an explosion at a dormitory.

Authorities said Friday police officers and firefighters were on scene and advised people to stay away. There was no immediate report of injuries.

Photos posted to social media showed extensive damage spanning multiple floors of a dormitory.

